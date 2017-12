Have your say

Sheffield United could be forced to recall some of their official 2018 club calendars after they spelt their own name wrong - a mistake picked up by Wednesday fans.

The Blades embarrassingly spelt Sheffield wrong on the back, spelling it 'Shefield' instead.

The mistake was noticed by the SWFC Supporters Club, who Tweeted a picture of the calendar with the caption: "Wen yor offishul calindar isn't pruferead #swfc"

The same version of the calendar is still available at at CalendarClub.co.uk