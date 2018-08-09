Sheffield United: Manager calls for perspective after reminding 'loan to buy' deals can still be brokered

Chris Wilder has urged people to keep a sense of perspective about Sheffield United's recruitment strategy, following a low key deadline day at Bramall Lane.

After watching Derby County gazump his move for Martyn Waghorn earlier this week, Wilder warned the loan market would be United's most likely source of new talent as he attempts to sign another centre-forward.

Although Wigan Athletic expressed an interest in Lee Evans this afternoon, the midfielder remained in South Yorkshire when a deal failed to materialise although Paul Cook's side could attempt to resurrect their move for the Wales international.

Despite breaking United's transfer record to secure John Egan's release from Brentford and capturing Liverpool's Ben Woodburn on loan, Wilder acknowledged: "I understand supporters want to see new players. You saw it last week, with how things went then.

"We brought in (David) McGoldrick, who is a good player by the way, and I was reading 'Wilder can't attract top players and the board have got ambition.' Then we signed John Egan and McGoldrick and it all changed.

"Then, when Ben Woodburn came in, it went to another level. Suddenly I was reading how we were going to win the league. I'm sat there thinking 'hang on' but that's the way of things now I suppose."

United, who did process Ricky Holmes' loan move to Oxford, travel to Queens Park Rangers on Saturday searching for their first win of the new season after being beaten by Middlesbrough on Tuesday and Swansea City last weekend.

Reminding that 'loan to buy' agreements can still be processed before the end of the month, Wilder said: "In a sense, the deadline didn't really mean anything because in the (English Football) League, we can still do business and that's what we're looking to do."