Sheffield United make three-tonne donation to S2 Foodbank

Sheffield United have brought festive cheer to a city foodbank by donating more than three tonnes of food – enough to keep its shelves stocked for more than a month.

Players from the club’s men’s and women’s first teams personally visited the S2 Foodbank, based close to the Blades’ Bramall Lane home, to see at close quarters how the items donated can make a difference.

The donations, which equate to more than £6,200, came from generous supporters, along with United players and their families, as well as some club sponsors, following a week-long initiative held earlier this month to help support people with little or no income in the S2 postcode.

More than £1,000 was also donated by supporters through a bucket collection, which was held ahead of the Blades’ fixture against West Bromwich Albion at Bramall Lane.

United operations director Dave McCarthy said: “I want to thank everyone in our community who helped to chip in and make this happen. We hope that the donations, and the money raised, help ensure everyone who uses the Foodbank gets a Christmas this year.

“Everyone from Sheffield United was incredibly happy to contribute to the S2 Foodbank. As a community-focused football club, we always find it fulfilling to come together and make a real difference to local people who are in need during this festive season.

“Going to the foodbank and seeing how it operates first-hand has been really eye-opening. It shows the massive difference charities like this make and how important it is to help those people in our area who are filled with dread at the thought of getting food on the table this Xmas. It also showed the good work of the many volunteers who give up their time to help others”

Sue Rose, from the S2 Foodbank said: “I would like to say a big thank you to the Blades, supporters, players, and management.

“Thirteen million people live below the poverty line in the UK, with individuals going hungry every day for a range of reasons, from benefit delays, redundancy to receiving an unexpected bill or on a low income.

“Here at the S2 Food bank we provide four weeks of emergency food. It costs £2,500 a month to support more than 450 people who rely on the S2 Foodbank, and that demand is growing at an alarming rate. Sheffield United’s initiative will help us sustain this vital emergency support.”

The S2 Foodbank is part of a network across the city. The Foodbank is located at St Swithun's Church, Cary Rd, Manor and Salvation Army Duke Street, Manor Sheffield.