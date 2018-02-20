Sheffield United legend Tony Currie holds back tears to reveal why he 'loves Blades fans to bits'

Sheffield United legend Tony Currie was forced to hold back his tears when discussing his 'special relationship' with Blades fans.

The former England international made a surprise call to Football heaven on BBC Radio Sheffield last week following a special anniversary.

To make 50 years since his arrival in South Yorkshire, Sheffield United held a celebratory evening to mark the momentous milestone.

Speaking to Football Heaven, Currie admitted he was overwhelmed by the response from the club and in particular who he still holds a special relationship with.

He said: "It's not just habit of being and working here all these years, the fantastic support we've had even during the bad times in the Championship and lower leagues.

"They've suffered a long time watching some of the stuff but the last year and a half under Chris has been a joy to watch.

"To have these supporters sticking by the club is fantastic. We always have 17-20 thousand in the bad times and to get the 26-30 thousand now is great to see.

"I'm so proud to be associated with this great club. I'm choking up now. It was a fantastic night.

"I love the supporters. It's been my life and I'm very proud. Just keep coming and giving that support and belief. They've believed for years, I love them to bits."

Currie signed from Watford as a teenager before scoring on his debut and writing himself into Blades history.

His performances through the 1960s and 1970s paved the way to him being voted United's greatest ever player.

After hanging up his boots, Currie led United's Football in the Community programme and fulfilled the role of the club's ambassador, representing the Blades at numerous events locally and nationally.

During his surprise interview, Currie took the opportunity to thank Kevin Mccabe as well as the numerous guest speakers who made 'touching' remarks.

He said: "It was such a fantastic evening best night of my life. Everyone enjoyed it. I just want to thank everyone at the club, especially Kevin Mccabe.

"The people turned up to appear and make lovely remarks. It was just a fantastic night, the best night ever and I thank everybody.

"I can't believe how old I am, it's gone in a flash. I've had such a time with Sheffield United, I was choked, I was nervous but it was so well-organised and the remarks I got were unbelievable.

"It was phenomenal and I just had to say thanks so much for everyone that organised it."

Click here to listen to the emotional interview.