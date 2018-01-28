Sheffield United legend Neil Warnock makes unusual tribute request for when he dies

Former Sheffield United manager Neil Warnock has made a rather unusual tribute request for when he dies.

Footballing greats Cyrille Regis and Jimmy Armfield have both passed away this month with clubs across the country making their deaths with a minute's silence.

However, during an interest with the Daily Mail, Neil Warnock revealed that he would not want the same kind of tribute when his time comes.

Warnock has developed a reputation as the pantomime villain with many clubs and supporters, especially Sheffield Wednesday.

During his eight years managing the Blades, Warnock angered many Owls supporters and even claimed he would try and get the club relegated if he was ever appointed manager.

Warnock has always embraced the rivalry from opposition fans and, as a result, revealed he would rather a more unusual tribute when he died.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, he said: "I don't want silence. I want them all to be chanting "Warnock's a w*****" over and over again. For a whole minute.

"That would be my ideal. They'll all smile because they'd all know that would mean a lot to me.

"As daft as it sounds. It matters because it would mean I've stirred emotions. I've helped people love football."