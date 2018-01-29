Sheffield United: Joy for young Blade Georgia as her homemade sign lands her Billy Sharp's Blades shirt

Have your say

Young Blade fan Georgia Strickland had a weekend to remember after her homemade sign landed her the shirt of Sheffield United skipper Billy Sharp.

Inspired by a young Brighton fan who held up a sign successfully asking for Chelsea star Eden Hazard's shirt, in a move that made national headlines, 10-year-old Georgia Strickland made her own for Saturday's FA Cup tie against Preston at Bramall Lane.

Georgia and dad Steve

And Georgia's dad Steven tweeted a picture after the game of Handsworth Girls star Georgia with her new prized possession, a move that attracted praise for Blades skipper Sharp - who scored the winner from the penalty spot as United went through to the fifth round.

"Thank you Billy for making Georgia’s day," Steven said.

"What a top man. "It took her all week to make after she saw the Chelsea lad on TV!"

Sam Blackburn replied: "It’s why I love my club! Great captain role model and all round nice bloke!"

Georgia making her sign

And Jamie Robshaw added: "Blades for life, well done Billy.

"Just about to start to knock my sign up for Tuesday - look for it at back of the Kop."

Georgia and Steve, from Charnock, watched the game from the Bramall Lane South Stand.