Sheffield United: ‘I voted for Chris Wilder as Championship manager of year’ reveals Lee Johnson ahead of Bristol City clash as he hails ‘fantastic job’ at Blades 

Lee Johnson, the Bristol City manager, has revealed he voted for Chris Wilder as the Championship’s manager of the year ahead of his side’s trip to Sheffield United this weekend.

Wilder was this week named as boss of the second tier’s composite XI, voted for by the rest of the division and also including Billy Sharp and Oliver Norwood.

Sharp is also on a three-man shortlist, alongside Teemu Pukki and Che Adams, for the Championship player of the year gong and ahead of this week’s clash between second-placed United and play-off hopefuls City, former Barnsley boss Johnson told the Bristol Post: "I think he did get my vote actually.

"I think he's done a fantastic job. And did a really good job getting them promoted.

"And then last year they had an excellent season and just fell away - a bit like we did - and now they've been allowed to go again and they've signed two or three players.

Chris Wilder manager of Sheffield Utd with Lee Johnson manager of Bristol City during the Championship match at Ashton Gate Stadium last season

"They play a very unique style that I really enjoy watching, and obviously playing against and he's a good manager.

"You've got a lot of sexy names and the foreign flair but he's winning this type of award which I think is great.

"And he's had to do it the hard way effectively: by being a non-league manager and building his way up.

"He's done that extremely well so if there's anyone that deserves success it's Chris.”

