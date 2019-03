Sheffield United are in the driving seat in the battle for automatic promotion as they enter the final stretch of the campaign.

But how have the players fared overall this season? We have taken the average of each player's ratings awarded by us this season to see who are the top performers week in, week out. Note: Only players who have had ten or more ratings awarded are included.

1. John Egan Average rating: 7.1

2. Chris Basham Average rating: 7.1

3. Dean Henderson Average rating: 7.1

4. Enda Stevens Average rating: 7.0

