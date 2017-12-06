Sheffield United fans urged to pay tribute to Sheffield boy Kasabian Newton-Smith

Friends of a football-mad Sheffield United fan hope Blades fans will participate in a special tribute to him.

Kasabian Newton-Smith, aged eight, lost his brave battle with cancer on December 10, 2016 after first being diagnosed when he was two.

His plight touched football fans across the country when his condition deteriorated and family and friends tried to fulfil his last wishes.

Now family friend Craig Crapper, a member of Southey Wolves Football Club, where Kasabian played, hopes Sheffield United fans will take part in a minute's applause during the 10th minute of the match against Bristol City, at Bramall Lane on Friday, in memory of the youngster.

He wrote on Facebook: "December 10 is the one year anniversary of this little man's passing away.

"He would have been 10-year-old on the December 15 and his favourite player was Billy Sharp, who visited him all the way through his battle with cancer, number 10, so I am asking all Blades to give a round of applause in the 10th minute at Friday's game."

The Mansel Primary School pupil was given a fortnight to live when he was a toddler but battled against the odds to overcome a number of different forms of cancer.

Medics found a brain tumour the size of a man’s fist when he was two, then it was discovered that he had a rare form of bone cancer, for which he was treated in America.

In 2013 he was diagnosed with cancer in his neck and spine before developing inoperable brain tumours in 2015.

An online appeal for Kasabian to meet his favourite footballer Wayne Rooney went viral and the Everton start sent a video and a signed shirt to the youngsters.

Sheffield United players visited him at his home in Parson Cross and Billy Sharp dedicated a win to Kasabian live on Sky Sports.