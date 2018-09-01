Sheffield United fan lands £10,000 bet on Aston Villa match

Blades fans across the city are tonight toasting their side’s 4-1 victory over Aston Villa, but one has 10,000 reasons to rejoice.

That's because he placed £5 on Jack O'Connell to score first and Sheffield United to triumph 4-1 – pocketing a cool £10,000 on top of his original stake.

Robert Siddall today posted a screenshot of the winning wager, accompanied by the message: “Jack O’Connell you big beautiful b*****d.”

His tweet has been shared more than 1,500 times and racked up over 6,000 likes.

Daryl Ball asked: “Well done mate. Erm, what are you putting on next week?”

Sky Bet, with whom he placed the wager, tweeted: “Safe to say Robert Siddall is one happy #sufc fan tonight. What. A. Bet.”

It’s fair to say Mr Siddall had a few nervy moments before the final whistle went.

With the hosts already 4-0 to the good before the 50-minute mark, and fearing their free-scoring would scupper his big pay day, he tweeted: “Give it a rest please Blades!”