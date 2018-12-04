Sheffield United fan hunted over ‘flash bang’ device used at away game 

A Sheffield United fan is wanted for questioning by the police after a flash bang device used at an away game.

The device, normally used by the police to stun and disorient people, was set off in the section of Ewood Park where Sheffield United fans were when the Blades played Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday, October 3.

Do you know this man?

CRIME: Swords and drugs found in car stopped by police in Doncaster

Flash bangs make a loud noise and emit a bright flash of light when they explode, temporarily blinding and deafening people nearby. They are also known as stun grenades.

TRIAL: Killer of Sheffield massage parlour boss used ‘severe force’ during attack, court told

The device was thrown into the crowd, where fans were sitting.

HEARING: Inquest set for Sheffield police officer and woman killed in Christmas Day horror crash

Police officers investigating the incident have issued CCTV footage of a man they believe could hold vital information.

Contact Lancashire Police on 101 or email susan.moore2@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or dan.fish@lancashire.pnn.police.uk