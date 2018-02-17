Sheffield United fan has GoPro camera stolen after completing bike ride to Leicester to raise charity cash

A Sheffield United supporter who cycled to the Blades' FA Cup tie at Leicester City last night, to raise cash for charity, had his GoPro stolen from his bike.

Joe Highfield, aged 27, kept his word almost - after promising that, if Blades skipper Billy Sharp scored ten Championship goals this season, he would cycle naked to the city in which Sharp netted the tenth.





Sharp reached the landmark last weekend at Bramall Lane against Leeds, so Joe promised to cycle to Leicester last night - fully clothed - to raise funds for the British Heart Foundation after losing a good friend unexpectedly on New Year's Day.

Blades boss Chris Wilder - who donated £100 to the cause along with wife Francesca - saw him off at Bramall Lane and welcomed him to the King Power Stadium after completing the challenge. But after stopping for a drink at the Blues Bar, between 5.15pm and 5.35pm, the GoPro camera containing footage of his ride was stolen.

After initially refusing to set a target for his fundraising effort, the total for charity now stands at £2,342 at the time of writing.

"My phone died so had to use the A46 for the last 15 miles," said Joe, who borrowed the bike off a mate, "but it wasn't too bad actually.

Made it: Joe at the King Power Stadium with Billy Sharp and Chris Wilder

"I made the bet because I didn't think Billy would play at the start of the season. How wrong I was. I didn't realise just how well we were going to do."

United eventually lost the cup tie 1-0, but Joe couldn't resist making another bet when substitute Ched Evans came off the bench. "If Ched scores, I'll cycle home," he tweeted.