When David Brooks was sold last summer the reaction amongst Blades fans was mixed.

Some complained about United again selling our best young talent; the other view was that it was a great price for somebody who hadn’t yet proved himself, largely because he couldn’t get in the team consistently.

It was as a striker that Brooks introduced himself to the nation in United’s 4-2 win at Hillsborough, but few believed this was his natural role.

When Brooks played for Wales he was listed him as winger, but Wilder doesn’t play with wingers, so that was out of the question.

His best position might be as a ‘No.10’, but Mark Duffy had mastered that role so it was unlikely that Brooks could displace him.

This is why he mostly came on from the bench, when his quick feet panicked tired defenders.

The other aspect of the sale is that it enabled Wilder to buy John Egan and Ollie Norwood.

United are stronger this season than last partly because we have these two.

Bournemouth was the ideal club for Brooks to join.

They have a fine manager and play good football, and Brooks was always going to get a chance to play there.

The way they play, with one central striker and two players flanking him, suits Brooks down to the ground.

Eddie Howe says “we were lucky to get him” and Bournemouth fans love him.

“He has repaid his transfer fee already,” wrote one blogger.

A nomination for PFA Young Player of the Year will surely follow, as might a £50 million transfer in a year or two.

That would also benefit the Blades!

Brooks to Bournemouth - a great move all round.