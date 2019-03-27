Sheffield United: ‘David McGoldrick is the best striker in the world!’ Pundits and fans rave about performance of Blades ace in Republic of Ireland’s win over Georgia

Sheffield United striker David McGoldrick received a standing ovation from 40,000 Republic of Ireland fans when he was substituted in the closing stages of their 1-0 victory over Georgia at the Aviva Stadium, Lansdowne Road in Dublin last night.

The Blades ace put in a man of the match performance in the win which took the Irish to the top of their Euro 2020 qualifying group.

Fans and pundits alike were left drooling over the 31-year-old’s 82 minute stint leading the line.

John Brennan, writing in the Irish Independent, gave McGoldrick 9/10 in his player ratings.

He wrote: “He did everything bar what a striker wants to do - score a goal. Certainly the Sheffield United man is going to lead the Irish line for the forseeable future.”

Sports Joe writer Robert Redmond also gave the Blades striker nine marks out of ten.

He wrote: “Playing as a lone striker, the Sheffield United forward was very impressive.

“His close control was excellent and his movement off the ball caused problems for the Georgian defenders.

“While McGoldrick doesn't have the pace to outrun defenders, his runs into the channels opened up space for his teammates to run into and was clearly something McCarthy and his coaches had worked on.

“The only thing missing from his night was a goal. He received a standing ovation when coming off and fully deserved it.”

On Twitter, Irish fans were equally effusive about McGoldrick’s performance.

Ben Creavan tweeted: “David McGoldrick is the best stiker in the world.”

Matthew Joyce posted: “David McGoldrick for Ballon d’Or.”

It was a view echoed by Keith Nelis: “I don’t want to get ahead of myself but we went from possibly the worst Irish team I’ve ever seen on Saturday to potential European champs tonight. Plus David McGoldrick for the Ballon D’or.”

Other Irish fans compared McGoldrick to past legends.

Jimmy Hobson tweeted: “David McGoldrick has put in a shift tonight reminiscent of our lone ranger John aldridge back in the 90s.”