Sheffield United: David McGoldrick impresses on Republic of Ireland duty - but there's late heartbreak for Dean Henderson and Kieran Dowell in England U21 defeat to Germany

David McGoldrick, the Sheffield United striker, was named man of the match after helping Mick McCarthy to a perfect homecoming as the Republic of Ireland sealed a deserved Euro 2020 qualifier victory over Georgia in Dublin.

The 31-year-old was substituted to a standing ovation in the dying stages of the game, which was settled by Conor Hourihane's first senior international goal in the 39th minute.

McGoldrick almost extended that lead when he rounded Georgia's ‘keeper Giorgi Loria but found the angle against him, and thought he should have had a penalty when he neatly turned Solomon Kverkvelia on the edge of the penalty area and then went to ground.

Enda Stevens, McGoldrick’s Bramall Lane teammate, played 90 minutes while John Egan was an unused substitute.

Dean Henderson and Kieran Dowell, meanwhile, featured for England U21s as they suffered last-minute agony against old foes Germany, losing 2-1 at Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium.

With senior manager Gareth Southgate watching from the stands, England looked to have done enough to earn a draw after stand-in captain Dominic Solanke cancelled out Mahmoud Dahoud's opener.

But Germany defender Felix Uduokhai fired home a minute into added time to halt the Young Lions' 18-match unbeaten run.

U21 boss Aidy Boothroyd, whose team begin their European Championship campaign on June 18 against France in Cesena, made nine changes from last week's 1-1 draw with Poland.

Dowell and Phil Foden were the only players retained, while Ryan Sessegnon, Demarai Gray and Harvey Barnes were among those brought in.

With Southgate back from Montenegro in time to attend and places in Boothroyd's summer squad at stake, those selected had major incentives to impress.

They initially struggled to do so and deservedly fell behind with 27 minutes played. Arne Maier played a lofted pass to the edge of the penalty area where Dahoud rifled a low shot beyond Henderson.

Skipper Solanke levelled on his home ground when an attempted clearance ricocheted kindly for him to sidestep goalkeeper Florian Muller and slot into the empty net, but the young Lions’ hearts were broken in injury time when Uduokhai fired home from close range via a deflection.