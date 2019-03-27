Sheffield United: David McGoldrick describes ‘one of proudest moments of career’ as he helps Republic of Ireland to Euro 2020 qualifier victory over Georgia

David McGoldrick, the Sheffield United striker, described his standing ovation from Republic of Ireland supporters on Tuesday as one of the proudest moments of his career after he helped his country to another Euro 2020 qualifying victory.

McGoldrick was named man of the match as Mick McCarthy’s men beat Georgia 1-0 in Dublin, thanks to Conor Hourihane’s first international goal.

Georgia's Otar Kakabadze (left) and Republic of Ireland's David McGoldrick battle for the ball: Niall Carson/PA Wire.

The Blades striker was substituted in the dying moments of the fixture to a standing ovation and McCarthy later described him as ‘outstanding’.

And McGoldrick, who played under McCarthy at Ipswich Town before joining United on a free transfer in the summer, said: "It was very touching to get an ovation like that.

"I haven't had an ovation like that for a long time. To play for Ireland, my country, and get an ovation like that was one of the proudest moments of my career.

"I played under the gaffer for five-and-a-half years in that role and I know what he wants. You need to run and work hard to get into his team, so I knew what I had to do. I felt like a did a good job to help the team get a win.

"It was a great performance, a proper team performance. Georgia are a good team and we needed to work as a team to get the win and finish off a good week."

Tuesday's result ensured the Republic’s 100 per cent start to their Euro 2020 qualification campaign continued, after their 1-0 win in Gibraltar on Saturday.

"David produced an outstanding performance up front on his own,” said McCarthy.

“He led the line, held the ball up and he deserved his man-of-the-match award.

"We could have put two or three past them. Admittedly, Georgia have had chances, but they are a good side.

"Our all-round performance pleased me as we negated what they were trying to do for most of the game. The lads have put in an unbelievable shift.

"We played some great football and created chances which we unfortunately didn't take, but we didn't let them in so one wins it."