Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has been named the Championship’s manager of the year, while two Blades have been included in the ‘team of the season’ at the EFL Awards.

Ahead of the 2019 awards, taking place on Sunday April 7 at the Grosvenor House Hotel on Park Lane in London, the EFL have confirmed that Billy Sharp and Oliver Norwood have been named in the Championship XI with Wilder named as manager.

Sharp is also on a three-man shortlist for the Championship player of the year award, alongside former Blade Che Adams and Norwich City’s Teemu Pukki.

“His 22 goals in the league have catapulted the Blades into promotion contention,” Sharp’s citation read.

“Earlier this season, Sharp scored what was his 220th goal since making his debut in 2004, surpassing Rickie Lambert as the leading goalscorer in the EFL this century.”

All 72 EFL managers were invited to vote for their players of the season, with votes also compiled for the Championship, League One and League Two teams of the season.

The overall EFL team of the season will be announced on the night of the awards.

Championship team of the season: Darren Randolph (Boro), Jamal Lewis (Norwich), Liam Cooper (Leeds), Reece James (Wigan), Max Aarons (Norwich), Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Jarrod Bowen (Hull), Che Adams (Birmingham), Teemu Pukki (Norwich), Billy Sharp (Sheffield United). Manager: Chris Wilder (Sheffield United)