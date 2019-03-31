Sheffield United: Chris Wilder makes a bold pledge as Scotland star linked with Bramall Lane

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder, who could be offered the chance to sign Aberdeen and Scotland midfielder Graeme Shinnie this summer, has vowed not to adopt a more conservative approach despite watching Bristol City deal his team's automatic promotion hopes a blow.

A first home defeat since January saw United slip to third in the Championship table with seven matches remaining after twice relinquishing the lead against Lee Johnson's side.

Speaking after Andreas Weimann's hat-trick cancelled out efforts from Billy Sharp and Scott Hogan, Wilder acknowledged he had taken a number of tactical risks during the encounter with City. But after warning his players not to curb their attacking instincts during the closing stages of the campaign - "We've got to keep doing what's brought us this far" - the 51-year-old believes it would send out the wrong message if United's coaching staff suddenly prioritised pragmatism over chasing three points.

"I'm not going to change," Wilder said. "We have set our standards.

"I'll possibly doubt myself overnight but I'm not going to alter our approach. We tried to go and win the game.

"We wrestled back the initiative from a good side and although our shape left us a little bit open, it gave us a chance of creating something."

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie : Jeff Holmes/PA Wire.

The loss to City allowed Leeds to climb back into second - two points above United - following their dramatic win over Millwall. Marcelo Bielsa's side face Birmingham City on Saturday while Wilder's men visit Preston North End.

After the match it emerged Shinnie, the Aberdeen captain, would be interested in exploring a move to United amid speculation he is set to call time on his four year stay at Pittodrie. City, who were interested in both Dean Henderson and Scott Hogan before they completed moves to South Yorkshire, also reportedly feature on a list of possible destinations being considered by the 27-year-old and his representatives after Derek McInnes appeared to acknowledge he is set to leave Scotland.

Shinnie, a confirmed target of Luton Town, has entered the closing stages of his contract with Aberdeen after failing to sign a new deal.

"I would have liked an answer yesterday, I would have liked an answer in January," McInnes, the Aberdeen manager, said. "We are still in the position where Graeme knows what we can do for him.

Chris Wilder takes his team to Preston North End on Saturday: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

"I would like a bit more clarity on it but we speak every day about certain things and I know exactly where he is. And I am here to support Graeme make any of his decisions."