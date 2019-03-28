Sheffield United: Blades receive good news ahead of Bristol City clash

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, has confirmed all of Bramall Lane's international players have returned to South Yorkshire fit and ready for selection against Bristol City this weekend.

Eight members of Wilder's promotion chasing squad, including Republic of Ireland centre-forward David McGoldrick and England under-21 goalkeeper Dean Henderson, linked-up with their respective countries following United's 1-0 win over Leeds earlier this month.

With that result lifting his team to second in the Championship - a point above Marcelo Bielsa's team - Wilder admitted to "keeping his fingers crossed" they all reported back "raring to go" ahead of Saturday's meeting with Lee Johnson's side.

Confirming the tests performed by United's medical staff have produced a series of positive results, Wilder said: "They're all back with us now and they're all okay.

“That's good news because we've got a difficult game coming up and we need to be bang on for it."

With the win at Elland Road stretching United's unbeaten run to 10 matches, Wilder added: "In one sense, it's a shame the break came when it did because we'd built up momentum. But it's also allowed us to regroup and, for those boys who stayed here with us, have a little bit of a recharge and try to refresh."

United used the gap in the fixture schedule to establish a temporary training camp in Spain, where Wilder revealed several of those on the fringes of his starting eleven pressed their claims for a recall.

"It went well," he said. "Couttsy (Paul Coutts) looks like he's taken it to another level which is exactly what we wanted to see. Now it's all about getting through this one and trying to keep the run going because there's nothing in the table still, nothing at all."