Sheffield Twitter troll continues to post offensive tweets in response to appeals for missing people despite being blasted by police

A Twitter troll who is believed to be from Sheffield has continued to post offensive tweets in response to appeals for missing people, despite being blasted by police last year.

Katie Louise Bell, who claims to be ‘born and bread in Sheffield’, hit the headlines in September after saying ‘serves him right if he is dead’ in a river’ in response to an appeal from police for information on the whereabouts of missing Worcestshire student Thomas Jones.

She has sent offensive messages on multiple missing person appeals and other police posts

The 18-year-old was thought to have crossed a footbridge near to Worcester Racecourse, at about 3:50am on September 19, and walked on to a footpath that runs along the top of flood defences.

READ MORE: Fugitive Sheffield rapist is a KILLER

Days after she posted the tweets, West Mercia police confirmed that a body had been found in the search for the missing teenager, and it was later confirmed to be that of Mr Jones.

In response, the force tweeted: "Hi all, apologies for any distress caused by the account you’ve reported.

“The individual has posted on our Facebook page with the same account name – we’ve taken action on both platforms to remove the account and the content as we believe it’s a troll.”

Her account was later suspended, after she continued to tweet a number of police forces and media outlets across the country with offensive comments of a similar nature.

READ MORE: Vandals ruin another of Sheffield city centre murals

However, now it appears she has again started to send hurtful comments under a new twitter handle.

On January 14, she replied to a tweet put out by South Yorkshire police for information following a collision between an ambulance and a pedestrian and said: “Serves him right for not watching where he is going x.”

The pedestrian, a 57-year-old man, later died in hospital.

And on February 7, she replied to a tweet shared by The Sheffield Star about missing Rotherham woman Alena Grlakova who was last seen on Boxing Day, saying: “Serves her right if she is dead x.”

She has also targeted posts from other forces including North Yorkshire Police, Thames Valley police and Humberside police.

READ MORE: These are some of the aircraft you could see in the Mi Amigo tribute flypast over Endcliffe Park

A number of users on the social media platform said they have reported the account but despite this it still remains active.

The account remains live despite a number of people on the social media platform saying they have reported it as offensive.

South Yorkshire police said they have blocked her from their accounts.

The Star have contacted Katie Louise Bell for comment.