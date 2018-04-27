Sheffield trio jailed for 90 years for murdering Aseel Al-Essaie in daylight drive-by shooting

Three Sheffield men found guilty of killing a man in a daylight drive-by shooting were sentenced to a total of 90 years in prison, just a few moments ago.

The court was silent as Judge Stephen Males sent Matthew Cohen, Dale Gordon and Keil Bryan down for murdering 23-year-old Aseel Al-Essaie on February 18 last year.

Aseel Al-Essaie was shot dead in broad daylight in Daniel Hill, Upperthorpe on February 18 last year

They were found unanimously guilty of his murder earlier this month, following a seven week trial.

Each of the men were required to receive a mandatory 'life' sentence for the murder, but the individual minimum tariffs were set by Judge Males today.

Their sentences are as follows:

- Cohen, 29, of Clough View Road, Oughtibridge was jailed for life, to serve a minimum of 30 years

Matthew Cohen

- Gordon, 33, of Benty Lane, Crosspool was jailed for life, to serve a minimum of 30 years

- Bryan, 32, of Brackley Street, Burngreave was jailed for life to serve a minimum of 30 years

Sentencing the trio, who were found unanimously guilty earlier this month, to life in prison, Judge Males said: "He was a young man, only 22, who did not deserve to be shot down in cold blood. It is particularly unhappy that this happened on what should have been a joyful day for his family, the day of his sister's engagement."

James Good, 30, of Ringstead Crescent, Crosspool destroyed the murder vehicle, after Cohen asked him to dispose of it.

Dale Gordon

READ MORE: Drive-by shooting victim's mum speaks out: 'No sentence will reflect pain senseless cowards have inflicted on my family'

Good pleaded guilty to one count of perverting the course of justice during the course of the trial and was sentenced to three years and three months in prison.

Cohen, Bryan and Gordon were found to have killed Mr Al-Essaie as part of a 'joint-enterprise,' which took the form of a drive-by shooting using Cohen's VW Golf vehicle.

The court heard how Mr Al-Essaie was shot at point-blank range as he sat alone in a stationary white Mercedes on Daniel Hill, Upperthorpe.

Keil Bryan

READ MORE: Aseel Al-Essaie murder: The evidence that helped convict trio of Sheffield drive-by shooting

It is unclear who fired the fatal shot, which did not need to be proven in order to return a guilty verdict, but Cohen is believed to have been the driver.

In the months leading up to the murder, Cohen slashed Mr Al-Essaie's brother, Saleh, in the face with some scissors following an argument about the drug dealing Saleh was doing for Cohen.

READ MORE: Judge: 'Overwhelmingly probable' Sheffield drive-by shooting victim was murdered over drug dealing dispute

