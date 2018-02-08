Sheffield tree protesters end Town Hall sit-in during early hours

A group of campaigners who occupied Sheffeld Town Hall in protest at the city's controversial tree felling programme wound up their sit-in during the early hours.

They left the council chamber at around 1.30am.

A group of around 20 protesters stormed the chamber at the end of a three-and-a-half hour meeting and demanded to see the £2 billion road improvement contract drawn up by Amey and Sheffield City Council council, which has led to the felling of trees across the city.

Arborists are felling and replacing trees deemed dangerous, dead, diseased, dying or those which are said to be damaging streets and pavements.

The scheme has led to a number of protests at tree felling sites, leading to stand-offs between both sides.

A number of protesters have breached safety cordons put in place around trees for felling work to be carried out, despite a court injunction making it illegal for campaigners to enter the zones.