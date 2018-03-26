Sheffield tree felling works paused for a second time

Controversial tree felling works in Sheffield have been paused while workers focus on other parts of a £2.2 billion highways improvement contract.

A Sheffield Council spokeswoman said no works would be carried out today as contractors Amey, who are carrying out the work as part of a 25-year private finance initiative contract, were focusing on other areas of the contract including pruning and tree maintenance.

The halt is the second time works have been paused. Amey didn't carry out any tree felling for around four weeks following a disturbance between protesters and security staff on Meersbrook Park Road on January 22.

Arborists are felling and replacing trees deemed dangerous, dead, diseased, dying or which are said to be damaging streets and pavements but objectors to the scheme have staged a number of protests across the city.

Trees earmarked for felling are fenced or cordoned off and a court injunction is in place making it illegal for protesters to enter the safety zones. But a number of cordons have been breached, leading to a number of arrests.