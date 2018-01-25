Have your say

Tree felling contractor Amey has denied reports that it has halted tree felling work across the city, despite the firm’s operations director suggesting it had in a live radio interview.

Darren Butt told BBC Radio Sheffield’s Toby Foster this morning work had been temporarily paused following clashes between protesters and Amey security staff on Meersbrook Park Road on Monday.

But this evening a spokesman for Amey said: “Streets Ahead highway improvement works are ongoing across the city.

“This week, we conducted a regular review of on-site working practices around tree works and so, the programme of works was amended whilst this was undertaken.

“Work on highway trees will continue next week.”