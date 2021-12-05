The car that was blocking the tracks at Gleadless Townend has now been removed and services are running through as normal.

Stagecoach said: “There may be a couple of residual delays whilst we reform services.”

Prior to the removal of the vehicle, trams operating from Halfway to Birley Lane and trams bound for Halfway were diverting to Herdings Park then returning to Malin Bridge.

There is disruption on Stagecoach Supertram's blue route this mornign as a non-tram road traffic collission has caused services to be suspended between Birley Lane and Gleadless Townend.

Blue route services were previously suspended between Birley Lane and Gleadless Townend, with two services operating a shuttle from Halfway to Birley Lane.

Stagecoach is providing updates on the situation via Twitter @SCSupertram.