Sheffield trams disrupted following collision at Gleadless Townend
A non-tram related road traffic collision at Gleadless Townend has caused disruption to trams today.
The car that was blocking the tracks at Gleadless Townend has now been removed and services are running through as normal.
Stagecoach said: “There may be a couple of residual delays whilst we reform services.”
Prior to the removal of the vehicle, trams operating from Halfway to Birley Lane and trams bound for Halfway were diverting to Herdings Park then returning to Malin Bridge.
Blue route services were previously suspended between Birley Lane and Gleadless Townend, with two services operating a shuttle from Halfway to Birley Lane.
Stagecoach is providing updates on the situation via Twitter @SCSupertram.
The disruption to tram services follows a week of strike action by Stagecoach bus drivers in Sheffield, set to end this weekend, with drivers planning another week of strike action from Sunday, December 12 until Sunday, December 19.