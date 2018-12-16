Sheffield trams cancelled ‘due to Stagecoach staff Christmas party’

Multiple Sheffield trams services were cancelled yesterday because of the Stagecoach Christmas party, it has been claimed.

Up to 13 services were cancelled on Saturday afternoon and evening, because there were no staff available to operate them.

Stagecoach yesterday declined numerous opportunities to explain the cancellations but this morning it has been claimed they were due to the company’s annual staff Christmas party.

Dom Martin writing on Twitter said some of his friends had gone to the Christmas party and it was ‘all over Facebook'.

The company have been asked to comment on the claim and we will bring you their response when they do so.