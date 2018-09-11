Sheffield trams back to full route as latest track replacements completed

A normal service has resumed on the purple line
The latest tram track replacements in Sheffield have been completed, with normal service now restored on the purple line.

Works had been taking place between Gleadless Townend and Halfway/Herdings Park, as part of a major programme of renewal across the network.

Travel South Yorkshire tweeted at 9am this morning to say the ‘Area 4 tram re-railing’ works were now finished and a normal service was running again on the purple line.

It added that First’s 51 bus service was also now able to return to its normal route.