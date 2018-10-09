Sheffield Tramlines’ Sarah Nulty to be honoured at Independent Festival Awards

Tramlines festival director Sarah Nulty – who tragically died aged 36 just weeks before the Tramlines 10th Anniversary event - is to be posthumously honoured at this year’s Independent Festival Awards.

Sarah, who co-founded Tramlines in 2009 before later becoming the event’s director, will be posthumously given the Outstanding Contribution Award at the event on Tuesday November 6.

Tramlines fans in their Be More Nulty T-shirts in honour of Sarah

The awards held at 92 Burton Road near Kelham Island will be hosted by Glastonbury’s Ben Challis as part of the Association of Independent Festival’s (AIF) flagship Festival Congress event.

AIF CEO Paul Reed said: “It feels fitting in our first year in Sheffield to honour Sarah Nulty with the Outstanding Contribution award, not only for her tireless work ethic and incredible achievements with Tramlines but the wider contribution that she made to the independent festival world and what Sarah meant to our community. See you in Sheffield”.

Tramlines Operations Director Timm Cleasby added: “We are all so proud that Sarah has received this award and never was it more deserved. To be recognised by her peers for all her hard work, drive and determination, is a true honour to her memory, and to the legacy she’s left behind in Tramlines”.

Tramlines 10th anniversary was hailed as a "huge success"

Sarah, an inspirational driving force behind Tramlines, helped to grow it from an inner-city festival to the massive 10th anniversary event at Hillsborough Park, attended by around 30,000 people and hailed a "huge success" by both organisers and fans.

There are also plans in place to commemorate Sarah with a permanent memorial plaque, which will be embedded into a wall at the top of Devonshire Green in the city centre.

Festival organisers and council representatives decided it was the most fitting place for a memorial in her name, as Devonshire Green was the site of the original Tramlines main stage when it launched 10 years ago.

Sarah will also be given a posthumous Civic Award by the Lord Mayor Magid Magid.

AIF have announced the full shortlist for its 2018 awards, on the lead up to its fifth annual festival congress.

There are seven categories in total, including New Festival On The Block, Unique Festival Arena, Smart Marketing Campaign and Live Act Of The Year.

The awards will be followed by an after show silent disco at Yellow Arch Studios.

Tickets for the two-day conference and awards are now on sale, priced at £100 for AIF members, £135 to Friends Of AIF and £185 general sale exclusively through headline event sponsor Eventbrite.

For further information and tickets visit www.festivalcongress.com