Sheffield tram strikes called off after staff agree pay deal

The long-running dispute between Stagecoach Supertram staff and management has been resolved.

The news was announced by company bosses in the last few minutes and means eight days of planned industrial action in August and September will no longer take place.

Around 200 drivers and conductors had already taken five days of strike action this year in a dispute about a pay offer that the union claimed amounted to just 26p an hour extra.

The two parties have now reached agreement, however, and the union have confirmed there will be no further walk-outs.

James Stewart, head of customer service for Stagecoach Supertram, said: "We are pleased to confirm that Unite the union members have voted to accept our latest pay offer.

"The union has confirmed that there will be no further strike action. We will now work with our employees to implement the changes agreed.

"We would like to thank customers for their understanding in recent weeks while we’ve worked to achieve a resolution."