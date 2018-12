Multiple tram and tram train services in Sheffield have been cancelled this afternoon because there are no staff available to operate them.

The Stagecoach Supertram Twitter account has so far detailed 13 cancellations involved services from Sheffield city centre to Rotherham Parkgate and Herdings Park.

For full information on all the cancellations can be found on the Stagecoach Supertram Twitter page.

Stagecoach have been approached for comment but have not yet responded.