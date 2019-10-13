Sheffield tram fares have gone up today - here's all you need to know
Certain fares on Sheffield’s Supertram network have gone up from today.
Sunday, 13th October 2019, 15:14 pm
Stagecoach, which runs the tram network, introduced the changes this morning.
The adult single (shorter journeys) goes up from £1.80 to £1.90, adult return (short journey return) will change from £3 to £3.20 and the adult single (longer journeys) ticket will see a hike from £2.50 to £2.60.
There are no changes to tram only dayrider tickets at £4.20 or tram only megarider fares at £14.