Sheffield tram driver denies death by careless driving charge over crash that killed 81-year-old pedestrian

A Sheffield tram driver has denied causing death by careless driving, after she was charged in connection with a crash that led to the death of an 81-year-old pedestrian.

Julie Turner, 55, entered a plea of not guilty to the charge, during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday.

The tram crash took place in Woodbourn Road, Darnall just after 10am on December 22, 2016.

Pedestrian, Saleh Qassim Saleh, was injured in the collision.

The 81-year-old died in hospital the following day.

Turner, of Acre Gate, High Green will now stand trial at Sheffield Crown Court on July 29 this year.

The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC, released Turner on unconditional bail.