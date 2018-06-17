Sheffield tram disruption continues as track replacement work overruns

Tram services in Sheffield are disrupted today after work to replace tracks overran.

An upgrade to the line between Hillsborough and Middlewood was due to be completed on Friday but finishing touches are still being made, meaning a full service has not resumed.

READ MORE: Next phase of tram tracks replacement in Sheffield set to cause further disruption

That means yellow route trams are continuing to divert to Malin Bridge, with replacement buses running between Hillsborough and Middlewood.

Stagecoach Supertram said normal tram services to Middlewood are expected to resume tomorrow, once work on that section of tracks has been completed.

READ MORE: Testing finally begins on Sheffield to Rotherham tram train link

The second phase of this summer's replacement work is due to begin next Saturday between Birley Lane and Halfway, and to last until Wednesday, August 8.

In total, 22km of worn-out tracks across the Supertram network are due to be replaced by 2024 to reduce noise disturbance and ensure smoother rides for passengers.

READ MORE: Man hit by bus at busy Sheffield junction

This year's work is the first of three stages being carried out by VolkerRail between now and 2020, with dates yet to be confirmed for work to take place in summer 2019 and summer 2020.