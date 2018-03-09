Sheffield tram bosses issue update on Herdings Park purple route after conductor attack

Have your say

Sheffield tram bosses have issued an update after a conductor was attacked with a metal bar.

Purple route trams were ending at Leighton Road instead of Herdings Park following the vicious assault last weekend.

But transport chiefs have announced today trams will return to normal and terminate at Herdings Park again.

A Stagecoach Supertram spokesman said: “The Purple route has now resumed to the normal timetable meaning later services are operating to Herdings Park.

“Thank you for your cooperation.”