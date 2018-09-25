Sheffield trained boxing champ Billy Joe Saunders fined £100,000 over ‘sickening’ video

Sheffield trained boxing champ Billy Joe Saunders has been fined £100,000 over a video which saw him offering a woman drugs in exchange for a sex act.

The British WBO middleweight world champion was slapped with the fine by the British Boxing Board of Control for the clip that police described as "sickening".

Saunders, 29, who trains at the city’s Ingle Gym, has since apologised for the video.

The BBBofC found him guilty of bringing the sport into disrepute and issued a severe reprimand as well as the fine, which will go to charity to assist ex-boxers and ex-licence holders who have fallen on hard times.

In the clip Saunders was also seen asking the woman to punch a passer-by, which she does, before he drives off.

Police have started an investigation into the incident.

No drugs could be seen in the video and the fighter later described it as "banter" that "went wrong".

"Apologise to everybody who's took offence - totally in the wrong, can't do anything but be sorry," Saunders tweeted.

The clip was filmed in Nottingham and is the latest in a string of controversies involving Saunders.

