Train company Northern, which operates services to and from Sheffield, have released a statement following the cancellation of planned RMT union strike action this week. It was announced on Friday (November 4) the planned days of strike action would not be going ahead.

Northern’s chief operating officer, Tricia Williams, responded to news the planned strike action by the RMT on November 5, 7 and 9 has been cancelled. She said: “We welcome the news that the RMT has withdrawn its planned strike action on Saturday 5th, Monday 7th and Wednesday 9th November.

“We can confirm that the much reduced service strike timetable will still run on Saturday and Monday as the reintroduction of a timetable is complex and can take several days to do. We continue to advise customers not to travel on these days. We are working up a plan to run a fuller service on Wednesday - customers should visit our strike page for most up to date information.”

The reasoning behind the suspension of strike action was given by the RMT as the union entered “intensive negotiations with rail bosses.”

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “The threat of strike action and our strongly supported industrial campaign has made the rail employers see sense. “We have always wanted to secure a negotiated settlement and that is what we will continue to push for in this next phase of intensive talks.”