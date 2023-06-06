News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield traffic: West Street closed by police as officers out of 'concern for safety of a man'

A major Sheffield city centre street has been shut by police this afternoon amid welfare concerns.
By Alastair Ulke & Harry Harrison
Published 6th Jun 2023, 13:24 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 14:41 BST

At least two ambulances as well as a number of police vehicles have surrounded a four-storey building on West Street this afternoon (June 6), with a cordon in place between Rockingham Lane and Carver Street.

The incident appears to be centred around scaffolding around a building at the junction of Rockingham Street.

South Yorkshire Police has confirmed they responded to concerns for the safety of a man and are asking members of the public to avoid the area.

West Street in Sheffield city centre is shut this afternoon (June 6) over an unknown incident to do with a set of scaffolding at the junction of Rockingham Street.West Street in Sheffield city centre is shut this afternoon (June 6) over an unknown incident to do with a set of scaffolding at the junction of Rockingham Street.
The incident appears to be centre around a set of scaffolding on West Street at the junction with Rockingham Street.The incident appears to be centre around a set of scaffolding on West Street at the junction with Rockingham Street.
