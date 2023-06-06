Sheffield traffic: West Street closed by police as officers out of 'concern for safety of a man'
A major Sheffield city centre street has been shut by police this afternoon amid welfare concerns.
By Alastair Ulke & Harry Harrison
Published 6th Jun 2023, 13:24 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 14:41 BST
At least two ambulances as well as a number of police vehicles have surrounded a four-storey building on West Street this afternoon (June 6), with a cordon in place between Rockingham Lane and Carver Street.
The incident appears to be centred around scaffolding around a building at the junction of Rockingham Street.