The incident was reported on the M1 southbound between junction 35 and J34, one of the junctions between Sheffield and Rotherham.

Two of the four lanes were closed after the collision on the motorway, while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Highways England said that they expected the scene to cleared and expect normal traffic conditions to return between 11am and 11.15am.

The M1 has two lanes closed because of a crash near Sheffield

Police attended the scene, but said that no one had been injured in the incident which was described by the force as ‘damage only’.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said this morning: “Officers were called at around 9.38am this morning following reports of road traffic collision on the M1, near Meadowhall.

“On arrival it was discovered that three cars had been in collision.

“No one was injured during the incident.”