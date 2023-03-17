Traffic was brought to a standstill in Sheffield today after a car was flung across a road in a serious collision with a lorry.

Dramatic photos show how a blue Nissan Micra was wrecked after it reportedly collided with a red HGV on Abbeydale Road at around 9.45am this morning (March 17). Eyewitnesses told The Star how three fire engines were called to the scene as well as ambulance and a number of police vehicles, leading to the major commuter route coming to a standstill for several hours.

A man was taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life changing or life threatening.

The police cordon was lifted at around 12.30pm.

