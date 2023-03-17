News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield traffic: Serious collision with lorry on Abbeydale Road sees Nissan Micra thrown across road

Traffic was brought to a standstill in Sheffield today after a car was flung across a road in a serious collision with a lorry.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 17th Mar 2023, 16:03 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 16:03 GMT

Dramatic photos show how a blue Nissan Micra was wrecked after it reportedly collided with a red HGV on Abbeydale Road at around 9.45am this morning (March 17). Eyewitnesses told The Star how three fire engines were called to the scene as well as ambulance and a number of police vehicles, leading to the major commuter route coming to a standstill for several hours.

A man was taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life changing or life threatening.

The police cordon was lifted at around 12.30pm.

A blue Nissan Micra was wrecked on Abbeydale Road today (March 17) following a serious collision with a red HGV lorry. No one was seriously hurt in the crash.
Officers are now asking one with information which could help officers investigating the crash to come forward. South Yorkshire Police can be contacted through their online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 291 of March 17, 2023.

