Dramatic photos show how a blue Nissan Micra was wrecked after it reportedly collided with a red HGV on Abbeydale Road at around 9.45am this morning (March 17). Eyewitnesses told The Star how three fire engines were called to the scene as well as ambulance and a number of police vehicles, leading to the major commuter route coming to a standstill for several hours.
A man was taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life changing or life threatening.
The police cordon was lifted at around 12.30pm.
Officers are now asking one with information which could help officers investigating the crash to come forward. South Yorkshire Police can be contacted through their online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 291 of March 17, 2023.