The vehicle became wedged under the bridge, which carries the M1 over a part of the city near Meadowhall, when it was trying to drive across the busy roundabout which runs below the motorway this morning, Friday, December 3.

Motorists had to wait in queuing traffic, with one driver telling how he was waiting for 15 minutes to get past.

Highways England staff were called to the scene to deal with the stricken vehicle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A lorry was stuck under Tinsley viaduct this morning, in Sheffield

A spokeswoman confirmed that the truck had got stuck under the bridge, with the incident reported to its officers at 8.41am. She said they had been able to get the vehicle freed and traffic back up and running again by 9.53am.