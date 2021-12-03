Sheffield traffic: rush hour drama as lorry becomes stuck under M1 Tinsley viaduct near Meadowhall
This was the scene at Tinsley viaduct, Sheffield, after a tall lorry got stuck, holding up traffic.
The vehicle became wedged under the bridge, which carries the M1 over a part of the city near Meadowhall, when it was trying to drive across the busy roundabout which runs below the motorway this morning, Friday, December 3.
Motorists had to wait in queuing traffic, with one driver telling how he was waiting for 15 minutes to get past.
Highways England staff were called to the scene to deal with the stricken vehicle.
A spokeswoman confirmed that the truck had got stuck under the bridge, with the incident reported to its officers at 8.41am. She said they had been able to get the vehicle freed and traffic back up and running again by 9.53am.
She said: “All lanes were running again by then. We managed to get it out by deflating the tyres to lower it enough to get out.”