Sheffield traffic: M1 northbound reopens after multi-vehicle crash near Sheffield, as police issue update

Emergency services were called this morning to the collision, between junctions 31 and 32

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 9th Dec 2023, 09:53 GMT
Updated 9th Dec 2023, 11:07 GMT
The M1 has reopened after being closed northbound near Sheffield and Worksop following a multi-vehicle collision this morning, Saturday, December 9.

Emergency services were called to the scene this morning and the northbound carriageway was closed between junctions 31 and 32, and the M1 J31 northbound entry slip also being shut.

National Highways earlier said the closure was causing traffic delays of 60 minutes on the approach to the incident.

In an update at around 10.30am, it said the M1 had now reopened but drivers were still advised to allow extra time for their journeys as there were delays of 60 minutes being reported between junctions 30 and 31.

South Yorkshire Police said they were called at 8.30am to reports of a collision on the M1 north between junctions 31 and junction 32.

They said no serious injuries have been reported but one woman had been taken to hospital.

