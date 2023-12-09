Emergency services were called this morning to the collision, between junctions 31 and 32

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The M1 has reopened after being closed northbound near Sheffield and Worksop following a multi-vehicle collision this morning, Saturday, December 9.

Emergency services were called to the scene this morning and the northbound carriageway was closed between junctions 31 and 32, and the M1 J31 northbound entry slip also being shut.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The M1 has reopened after being closed northbound following a multi-vehicle collision near Sheffield, between junctions 31 and 32

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Highways earlier said the closure was causing traffic delays of 60 minutes on the approach to the incident.

In an update at around 10.30am, it said the M1 had now reopened but drivers were still advised to allow extra time for their journeys as there were delays of 60 minutes being reported between junctions 30 and 31.

South Yorkshire Police said they were called at 8.30am to reports of a collision on the M1 north between junctions 31 and junction 32.