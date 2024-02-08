Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Heavy snow across Sheffield has left some roads impassable and caused severe congestion.

People have been advised to drive only if absolutely necessary as the extreme weather creates traffic chaos on the city's road network.

Traffic disruption in Sheffield caused by heavy snow on Thursday, February 8

Below are the latest traffic alerts in and around Sheffield according to the AA Traffic News website. We will update this page as we become aware of more disruption or if congestion eases and roads reopen.

A621 - Snow, impassable

Impassable due to snow on A621 Baslow Road from A6100 Wolseley Road to Mickley Lane.08 Feb 2024, 12:46PM (first reported)

Sheffield Parkway - Severe delays

Severe delays of 20 minutes and delays easing on Sheffield Parkway Westbound between M1 (Catcliffe / Sheffield / Rotherham) and A61 Sheaf Street (Park Square roundabout). Average speed ten mph.08 Feb 2024, 11:55AM (first reported)

A625 - Snow, impassable

Impassable due to snow on A625 Moore Street from Psalter Lane to A61 St Marys Gate (Moore Street roundabout).08 Feb 2024, 2:17PM (first reported)

A61 - Queueing traffic, snow, impassable

Queueing traffic and impassable due to snow on A61 St Mary's Road both ways between A57 Brook Hill (Brook Hill roundabout) and A621 Bramall Lane.08 Feb 2024, 12:31PM (first reported)

A621 - Snow, impassable

Impassable due to snow on A621 Bramall Lane from A61 St Mary's Road to A61 Queens Road.

A57 - Snow, impassable

Impassable due to snow on A57 Manchester Road from A61 Upper Hanover Street (Brook Hill roundabout) to Fulwood Road. 08 Feb 2024, 12:05PM (first reported)

A57 - Severe delays

Severe delays of 20 minutes and delays easing on A57 Westbound in Darnall. Average speed ten mph.08 Feb 2024, 2:10PM (first reported)

A630 - Just passable, snow

Just passable due to snow on A630 Sheffield Parkway from M1 J33 (Catcliffe / Sheffield / Rotherham) to A6102 Prince Of Wales Road. 08 Feb 2024, 12:33PM (first reported)

A621 - Severe delays

Severe delays of 13 minutes and delays increasing on A621 Abbeydale Road Northbound between Totley Hall Lane and Steade Road. Average speed ten mph.08 Feb 2024, 1:41PM (first reported)

A57 Mosborough Parkway - Just Passable, long delays, snow

Just passable and long delays due to snow on A57 Mosborough Parkway between A630 Sheffield Parkway and B6053 Eckington Way.08 Feb 2024, 12:10PM (first reported)

A6135 - Road closed, crash, snow, queueing traffic

Road closed and queueing traffic due to crash and snow on A6135 Barnsley Road both ways from Norwood Road to Firshill Avenue. Delays and conditions aren't helped by heavy snowfall in the area.08 Feb 2024, 10:30AM (first reported)

A6102 - Snow, impassable

Impassable due to snow on A6102 Herries Road from A6109 Brightside Lane to A6135 Barnsley Road.08 Feb 2024, 2:33PM (first reported)

Jenkin Road - Just passable, snow

Just passable due to snow on Jenkin Road both ways from A6109 Meadowhall Road to Newman Road.08 Feb 2024, 2:07PM (first reported)

Owler Lane - Delays

Delays of five minutes and delays increasing on Owler Lane Southbound between A6102 Herries Road and A6102. Average speed ten mph.08 Feb 2024, 2:29PM (first reported)

A631 - Delays

Delays of three minutes on A631 Tinsley Viaduct Westbound in South Yorkshire. Average speed ten mph.08 Feb 2024, 1:48PM (first reported) A625 - Queueing traffic, snow, impassable

Queueing traffic and impassable due to snow on A625 Ecclesall Road South both ways between A61 St Marys Gate (Moore Street roundabout) and B6068 Abbey Lane.08 Feb 2024, 12:40PM (first reported)

A6102 - Snow, impassable

Impassable due to snow on A6102 Bochum Parkway from A630 Sheffield Parkway to B6057 Jordanthorpe Parkway (Norton roundabout).08 Feb 2024, 2:30PM (first reported)

Greenland Road - Severe delays