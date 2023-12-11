Sheffield traffic: Big delays on M1 as lane closures between Barnsley and Penistone lead to 6-mile tailbacks
The repairs to safety barriers are not expected to be completed until Wednesday evening, December 13
Drivers using the M1 in South Yorkshire have been warned of big delays as repairs are carried out to safety barriers.
National Highways said today, Monday, December 11, that lane three of both the north and southbound carriages between junctions 37 and 38, near Barnsley and Penistone, had been shut.
It said that they were likely to remain closed until Wednesday evening, December 13, with peak hour traffic expected, as the 'important' safety barrier repairs continue.
As of 8am today, National Highways was reporting six miles of congestion and delays of 30 minutes, with drivers advised to allow extra time for their journeys.
In a statement, National Highways said: "A section of the central reservation safety barrier between the two junctions was badly damaged in an RTC involving a lorry in October.
"National Highways had hoped to start and finish the work at the weekend but has been delayed by the stormy weather and the repairs will now need to continue this week.
"The lane three closure will remain in place around the clock until the repair is finished – probably on Wednesday evening."
National Highways added that congestion was likely at peak times while the work continues.