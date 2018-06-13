Sheffield Town Hall clock stops ticking

Have your say

Sheffield City Council have been at a standstill since the Town Hall clock stopped ticking on Tuesday.

The familiar sight of the 200ft Town Hall clock confused passers-by when the hands stopped working.

The council confirmed it was “not struck by lightning” and added the chimes were still working.

A company hired by the council have started fixing the clock and hope to have it running again soon.

Sheffield Town Hall was opened in 1897 and was the tallest building in the city for nearly 70 years.

On top of the tower stands Vulcan - the God of Fire in Roman mythology - with his arm aloft, holding a blacksmith's hammer, which is a nod to Sheffield's steel industry.

The council are so far unsure on the costs of repairing the clock.