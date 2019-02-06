A Sheffield father was left furious after his young daughter was injured by a security pin left on a dress he bought from Next.

John Horne, from Beighton, was getting his 16-month-old daughter dressed yesterday morning when he pulled out a dress he bought for her at Christmas.

Millie's injuries and pin found inside dress

However, as he pulled the dress over his young daughter, she began screaming in agony.

On closer inspection, John realised that a security tag containing a sharp pin had been left on the dress; stabbing her in the face and body.

“I bought the dress just before Christmas from Next at Meadowhall but it has just been sitting in the wardrobe ready for when she was big enough to fit into it,” he said.

“I was getting her ready yesterday morning, went to put the dress on her and then she started screaming in agony but I had no idea what happened.

Millie's injury

“She screamed again as I pulled the dress down so I started feeling around inside it, and as I held her, I could feel something very sharp.

“I pulled it out and they had left the spike from the security pin inside the dress which was still stabbing her after I had got her dressed.”

While Millie escaped with minor injuries after the incident, John said he feared the situation could have been much worse.

He has since contacted Next but has not received a reply.

Pin found inside Next dress

“She has cuts on her face and body but I’m just so relied that it didn’t go in her eye. The pins are not sterilized so she could have got an infection if it had cut the skin,” he said.

“It could have stuck in her side as she’s always falling over like young kids do. I think we got off quite lucky really but it’s unbelievable that we’ve not had a reply from Next.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever seen anything like this happen before. I just want to warn parents about it so they can be aware and check their children’s clothes.”

Next have been contacted for a response.