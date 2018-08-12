Sheffield toddler follows in his father's musical footsteps

'Like father, like son' for a toddler from Sheffield who has musical talent flowing through his veins thanks to his superstar DJ dad.

Two-year-old MJ Bailey from Killamarsh is set to follow in his father's footsteps as, despite his young age, he's already starting to play the guitar and has just been signed to a modelling agency in Yorkshire.

MJ can already pick up a guitar and play some notes

But MJ has music flowing through his veins, as the son of Mick Bailey of The Bailey Brothers who went from working down the pits to hosting the MTV Rock Show in the 1980s.

Throughout their careers as superstar DJ's they have worked with the likes of David Bowie and Def Leppard and are credited with inventing the guitar during nearly a decade in the spotlight.

MJ's grandparents were also in the music industry playing in clubs around the country so, it came as no surprise when he picked up a guitar, as Mick said: "He's got musical genes. I can't see him doing anything else."

And the toddler, who turns three in January, already has a famous guitar tutor lined up for when the time is right.

MJ Bailey is already forging a modelling career

Mick added: "MJ is already lined up for guitar lessons with Jamie Mallender formally a guitar player with Tony Martin of ex Black Sabbath.

"He's confident, not shy. He's a character, and acts a lot older than he is. If you laugh at something he plays on it.

"I've got videos of him in front of the TV with music on, he's there nodding his head and dancing. He knows the beat and tempo of rock music and knows the chorus to certain songs."

The toddler is now also forging a modelling career and is a 'natural' in front of the camera having just been signed to DK Model Management, who are based in Sheffield.

MJ is forging a modelling career and is a budding musician

Mick says he sent the pictures after getting a contact for the modelling agency from a customer, but numerous people have told him that MJ should be a model.

"I sent the photos and they went barmy. He's got blue eyes, a cheeky smile and charisma," he said.

"We are so honoured that MJ is working with DK Model Management who are the longest established professional model agency in Yorkshire.

"Although their Head Office is in Sheffield they supply models, actors, presenters and extras throughout the UK and especially in London."

The next step for MJ is to be involved in casting, which as Mick says will open another door for him when the time comes.

You can find out more about DK model management here.



