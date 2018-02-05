Sheffield to shiver as big freeze set to last FOR WEEKS

Sheffield woke up to snow flurries this week and the big freeze is set to last until early March, forecasters warn.

The next few weeks will see much of the country hit by freezing temperatures, snow and ice as winter starts to take hold.

During the course of this week icy winds from Greenland will bring snow showers and lead to temperatures plummeting.

Weather warnings for snow and ice are in place for many parts of the country over the next 24 hours.

Later in the week there could be more snow as bands of rain from the Atlantic hit the cold air sitting over the UK.

Next week the cold theme is set to continue as the huge area of high pressure refuses to budge.

The theme will see night time frosts and cold, dry days although there still could be a few wintry showers.

Towards the end of next week computer models are showing that cold air from the continent is set to sweep over the country which will see temperatures fall even further and bring a greater risk of snow.

The last couple of weeks of February look set to remain very cold with high pressure blocking milder air moving in from the west.