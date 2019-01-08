Sheffield to Rotherham tram-trains to be disrupted during engineering work

Tram-trains between Sheffield and Rotherham are due to be disrupted during engineering work beginning this weekend.

A reduced number of tram-train services will run between Sheffield Cathedral and Rotherham Parkgate on Sundays between January 13 and February 3.

A revised timetable will operate on those days, operator Stagecoach has announced, due to engineering works taking place on Network Rail’s system.

Tram-train services will run as normal on other days, and other tram routes are not affected.

The tram-train pilot project finally began running between Sheffield and Rotherham in October, three years later than originally scheduled, and cost five times the initial budget of £15 million.