Sheffield to Rotherham tram-train link could open up a ‘leisure corridor’ as final testing carried out​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The long-awaited Sheffield to Rotherham tram-train link could create a ‘leisure corridor’ in the Lower Don Valley, which passengers should be able to enjoy in next few weeks.

Testing of the pilot project, which is already running £60 million over budget and is running almost three years later than originally planned, has been running since May.

Rotherham Borough Council leader Chris Read said he had been told the system might go live in October but Stagecoach Supertram, who will operate the scheme, said no date had yet been set.

Coun Read said: “I think it’s an important part of our attempts to regenerate the town centre and as people will know know that’s about having a bigger leisure offer and we are increasingly confident about securing a cinema and restaurants on Forge Island and that’s right next to where the tram will run.

“Once the tram train is live it will almost become a bit of a leisure corridor through Sheffield city centre, Centertainment, Meadowhall, Parkgate and Rotherham town centre which people will be able to enjoy and work in those businesses.”

The tram-train project was originally due to be completed in December 2015 at a cost of £15 million but is now expected to be completed at a cost of around £75.1 million - 400 per cent over its budget.

